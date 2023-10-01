Third phase of double-bedroom houses distribution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: The third phase of double-bedroom houses distribution is set to commence on October 2, making 19,020 families proud homeowners. From September, a total of 44,020 houses were distributed in the GHMC area under the flagship 2BHK Housing Scheme.

Like the first two phases, Ministers including Md. Mahmood Ali, Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud will distribute the 2BHK houses at nine different locations.

The highest number of houses – 6067 – will be allotted at Kollur-II by Minister Harish Rao to beneficiaries from Patancheru, Kukatpally, Goshamahal, Nampally, Khairathabad, and Charminar.

While 3142 2BHKs will be distributed at Dundigal, another 3214 houses will be allotted by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at the Rampally location of Medchal constituency. These dwelling units will be given to beneficiaries from LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, and other constituencies.

Location No. of Houses

Dundigal 3,142

Shankarpally 1,361

Mansanpally 2,099

Nallagandla 344

Narsingi 356

Kollur-II 6,067

Ahmedguda 1,965

Rampally 3,214

Abdullapur 472

Total 19,020