| This Canada Zoo Will Let You Name Cockroach After Your Ex For Just Rs 1500

This Canada Zoo will let you name cockroach after your ex for just Rs 1,500

For a minimum donation of $25 (Rs 1507), the zoo will allow you to name a cockroach after anyone you despise.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:04 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: With Valentine’s Day coming, the world is gearing up to spread love, but it’s not necessarily lovey-dovey for everyone. So, if you are despising someone and want to find some solace, Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy has launched a one-of-a-kind campaign, which gives people a chance to name a cockroach in someone’s honour.

For a minimum donation of $25 (Rs 1507), the zoo will allow you to name a cockroach after anyone you despise. In a tweet, the company announced the campaign and wrote, “Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine’s Day.”

Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day ❤️ For more information or to symbolically name-a-roach: https://t.co/maFh8siDB5 🪳 pic.twitter.com/ZdB8EfUSjD — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 15, 2023

To join the campaign, one can go online and select “Dedicate your donation”, select “In honour of”, and fill in the blank with the name of the person. Post that, you will receive a digital certificate with the roach’s name, a shareable digital graphic, and a charitable tax receipt.

Thank you for your support 💚 https://t.co/NNIQ49uf6G — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 17, 2023

However, naming opportunities are not limited to exes — you can name a roach after your boss, ex-friend, relative, or anyone else that has been ‘bugging’ you. The Zoo, however, said there are naming limits, and that hate speech and profanity will not be tolerated.

“The Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy respect all creatures – big and small. Cockroaches play a very integral ecological role in their rainforest homes by helping to decompose forest litter and animal fecal matter and are, in turn, food for many other animals. Despite their hair-raising reputation, cockroaches undeniably play a vital role in the sustainability of plant and animal habitats (sic),” the zoo included a disclaimer on its website.

However, the public’s reactions to the campaign have been mixed, with some people who find it humorous while others have labelled it insensitive.

There is nothing about this that I don’t love. Well played!! https://t.co/7LqVu9qYNp — Karen Gordon (@gordonstrat) January 16, 2023

kind of tells you where we are as a society https://t.co/5Bsvc6CRr0 — Janice Price (@JaniceP12312102) January 17, 2023

Fun idea in theory but the e-card is gross. I love the Toronto zoo but not this. It just seems needlessly cruel. https://t.co/mBvu9ngcsI — (((Flanny))) (@BellaFlan) January 17, 2023