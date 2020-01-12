This law student is on a mission to educate women on legal rights

By | Published: 12:15 am 8:36 pm

Ramesh Pittala, a senior analyst in a Hyderabad-based MNC and final-year law student, is on a mission to educate young Indians about the sections in Indian Penal Code (IPC) for women safety for four years now.

Working the graveyard shift and attending law college during the day is, needless to say, not an easy task. But, Ramesh makes sure he conducts seminars in government and primary educational institutions, corporates and police departments and even makes YouTube videos explaining legal rights for women at least every other day to ensure every woman gets the right legal assistance.

“Initially, I used to conduct motivational classes in schools, but once the crimes against women started getting bigger largely due to lack of awareness on dire consequences and punishments, I decided to educate people especially youngsters about IPC sections. Not just women, I also take seminars for men through whom many of the crimes can be avoided,” says Ramesh, who has taken around 500 sessions so far.

Ramesh, the native of Nalgonda, feels that it’s an avoidable fear, and misinformation regarding law contributes to the increasing crimes against women.

Recently, he was named in ‘High Range Book of World Records’ for doing most voice-overs for 511 sections (23 chapters) in IPC Penal Codes in 36 days for the purpose of bringing awareness among people to fight for their rights.

So far, Ramesh helped over 100 women file FIRs for various reasons like dowry, workplace harassment, rape, eve-teasing, trafficking, stalking, acid attacks, domestic violence, cyber-related crimes and sexual assault.

“I receive calls mostly from teenagers and women below the age of 30. At times, elderly parents reach me saying their daughter has fallen a victim to domestic violence and unaware of how to take wrongdoers to court. Inculcating individual’s rights in the early years will be fruitful in the time ahead,” Ramesh adds.

He adds the majority of the crimes that happen against women fall under IPC section — 354 (A, B, C, D) that deals with assault or criminal force against women with an intention of disrobing and insulting modesty of a woman with a word, gesture or act respectively.

Ramesh was first introduced to the Constitution in 2011 while he was preparing for government jobs. He feels that letting people know their rights and legal weapons help to run the society with peace, equality and freedom.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .