Three dead, one injured in wall collapse in Hanamkonda

The incident occurred after two days of rainfall, which weakened the old wall, locals said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hanamkonda: Three people died and another one injured when a wall collapsed in the Shayampeta Mandal centre in the district Friday. The victims have been identified as More Pedda Sambaiah, L Saramma, and B Jogamma.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Parkal. The incident occurred after two days of rainfall, which weakened the old wall, locals said. The victims were doing some work near the wall when it collapsed, killing them on the spot. More details are awaited.