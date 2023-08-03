Three electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Vizianagaram: Three persons were electrocuted in Somannapeta village of Santakaviti mandal in the district on Thursday morning.

Construction labourers P. Kesari, 22, and G. Chandrasekhar, 18, were in a building in the village.

An iron rod they were holding accidentally came into contact with electrical lines. The duo, along with Riyamma, 57, an Ayah of the Anganwadi near by, who tried to rescue them, all died due to electrocution.

Police registered a case and are investigating.