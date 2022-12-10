Three Hyderabad artists to exhibit their artworks in Jaipur Art Summit 2022

Organised in collaboration with Jiwaji University, Jaipur Art Summit 2022, this time, brings together 100 artists from 15 countries, who will work together on cross-border art connectivity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:23 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Organised in collaboration with Jiwaji University, Jaipur Art Summit 2022, this time, brings together 100 artists from 15 countries, who will work together on cross-border art connectivity. Among those are three artists from Hyderabad who are all set to exhibit their artworks at the event.

The exhibition is an amalgamation of art, culture, and heritage. It displays creative expressions from artists in a variety of media and formats, including visual, digital, folk, tribal, traditional art, canvas, interactive art, and talks about the relation between letters and images from transnational perspectives.

Also Read Two Hyderabad school students to present papers at Impact Summit at UN

Three artists from Hyderabad — Kappari Kishan, Raju Battula, and Kiran Varikilla — are going to feature their artworks in the summit.

Kappari Kishan is a promising artist from Hyderabad. His paintings revolve around Telangana women and their cultural backgrounds, depicting a variety of emotions through women’s hair. The artist merges his characteristic paintings of women in plaited hair, with stories from the life of Buddha in the background.

Raju Battula’s work mainly focuses on the coexistence of western and Indian iconographic images along with Indian miniatures and manuscript text in a single frame. He mingles Indian mythological and contemporary elements to weave an involving narrative that is both realistically Indian and contemporary.

In his works, Kiran Varikilla explores the ecstatic and erotic visual spheres using flame as his medium. His works are non-representational and evoke a sense of metaphysical experience.

An international art camp will also be a part of the summit, which will draw some of the biggest names from across the globe, including Georgia, South Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Egypt. The summit will take place from December 16 to 20, in Gwalior.