Three including newly-wed groom killed in road accident in Mahabubnagar

The victims were identified as Pawan (27), Venkataramana (57) and the driver Chandra (25).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 February 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: In a fatal road accident, three people, including a newly-wed groom, died on the spot after the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a tree in the fields at Annasagar village in Bhootpur mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday.

The bride, Anusha, who was also traveling in the car, suffered grievous injuries.

According to reports, the couple got married on February 15 and were returning to Anantapur after attending a dinner, when the driver lost control on National Highway 44 at Annasagar village, resulting in the car swerving off the road and crashing into the tree.

Mahabubnagar DSP Venkateshwarlu, Bhootpur CI Ramakrishna and SI Srinivas reached the spot and immediately shifted the injured Anusha to the district hospital. The bodies of the three persons were sent for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. eom