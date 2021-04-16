Three persons die in separate accidents in Khammam

By | Published: 6:37 pm

Khammam: Three persons died and two children were injured in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam on Friday.

In a road accident at Konijerla in Khammam district two persons, D Venkanna (35) and his sister Ch Lakshmi (28) died on the spot while the woman’s two children suffered grievous injuries. The incident occurred when a bike on which the deceased and the injured were travelling was hit by a speeding car.

MP Nama comes to the rescue of injured

Khammam MP, Nama Nageswar Rao who was passing by stopped on witnessing the accident scene and made arrangements for shifting the injured children in a car in his convoy to the District Hospital for treatment.

The MP also spoke to the hospital superintendent B Venkateshwarlu over phone asking him to ensure better treatment to the children. The MP’s humanitarian gesture won accolades from the locals.

In another incident at Morampalli Banjar in Burgampahad mandal in Kothagudem district a bike rider, Tirupathi Rao (37) died on the spot when the bike was hit by a speeding lorry.

