Three persons end lives in separate cases in Hyderabad

Three persons died by suicide in different instances in Hyderabad on Saturday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Three persons died by suicide in different instances in the city on Saturday night.

At Madhapur, 27 year-old woman V Praveena, hanged herself to death at her house in Ayyappa Society Madhapur reportedly due to family issues. According to the police, the woman went into her room on Saturday evening and did not come out, and when her husband checked the room he found her hanging to the ceiling fan. The family members told the police that the woman slipped into depression over family issues and might have ended her life over it. A case is registered.

In another case at Madhapur, a man ended his life at an OYO room in Khanapet. Maruthi Irapa Sarovar (42), a resident of Mumbai had checked into OYO Inn Hotel located at Khanapet on Thursday evening. On Saturday night, when he did not come out of the room the hotel staff after repeated attempts to contact him broke open the door in presence of police and found him hanging to the ceiling fan. The police are investigating.

In the other case at Gachibowli, one person Biswajith Alu (23), a chef at a hotel hanged himself at his room due to personal issues. According to the police, Biswajith made a phone call to his in-laws and wife two days ago and had some conversation with them and had since slipped into depression. On Saturday night, he allegedly hanged himself to the ceiling fan using a towel. A case is registered.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman techie dies by suicide in Shamshabad