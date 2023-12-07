| Three Year Old Boy Dies After Being Beaten Up By Father For Venturing Out In Telangana

Three-year-old boy dies after being beaten up by father for venturing out in Telangana

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy died after his father brutally punished him for venturing out of his house and running on the road in a playful mood

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy died after his father brutally punished him for venturing out of his house and running on the road in a playful mood.

The victim, Sanju, lived with his parents Shiva and Latha, both natives of Andhra Pradesh, but residing at Maheshwaram village in Rangareddy district.

Also Read Two persons attack cab driver, snatch cash and phone at Jubilee Hills

On Wednesday evening, Shiva was doing some work when Sanju, came out of the house and started running on the road in a playful mood.

Shiva caught hold of the child and admonished him for moving on the road. “He took the child inside the house and brutally beat him. The child fell unconscious due to the punishment. His wife Latha who was away returned home and noticed that the child was unconscious. She rushed the child to a private hospital were the doctors pronounced him as dead,” an official from Maheshwaram police station, said.

On receiving a complaint, the police registered a case against Shiva and arrested him.