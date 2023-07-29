Three-year-old boy dies of snake bite in Nizamabad

A three-year-old boy, Rudransh, died of snake bite in Binola village of Navipet mandal of the district on Saturday morning.
Nizamabad: A three-year-old boy, Rudransh, died of snake bite in Binola village of Navipet mandal of the district on Saturday morning.
According to reports, the boy, who was sleeping in a room along with his family, was bitten by two snakes which entered their house in the wee hours.
Though the parents rushed the boy to the government hospital, he died while undergoing treatment.
Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.