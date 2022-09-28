Three youngsters drown in pond at Keesara

Published Date - 06:13 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Three students were reportedly drowned in a tank at Keesara on the city outskirts on Wednesday afternoon.

The trio identified as Hariharan (18) a resident of Hayathnagar, Balaji (18) of Abdullapurmet and Ubaid (18) of Champapet, all studying at TKR College, had come to the Cheriyala village in Keesara to celebrate the birthday of two of their friends.

The three youngsters reportedly got into a tank located in the village outskirts for a swim and drowned.

On information the police reached the spot and are making efforts to retrieve the bodies.

More details awaited.