Tiger stay packages back at ATR, bookings to commence from Jan 26

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:25 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Nagarkurnool: Considering the demand from nature lovers, the Tiger stay packages are back at Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR). Visitors can book the packages online from January 26 onwards.

To ensure comfortable stay for visitors, the forest department constructed six new cottages, including a Mud House and a Tree House have been constructed. The famous Tiger Stay package was launched in ATR last year with 10 cottages. Since the launch of the package, around 3,000 visitors have availed the facility.

At present, safari rides were conducted on the Farhabad and Gundam routes in ATR. Further, the forest department is now proposing to start safari rides from Umamaheshwaram to Rushula Cheruvu and also at Domalpenta.

To launch safari rides in the new routes and to accommodate more visitors, eight new safari vehicles were flagged off on Friday by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. He also formally inaugurated the eco-tourism project consisting of six new cottages at Mannanur.

The Minister also released a coffee table book comprising the images of tigers captured in camera traps in ATR.

Addressing on the occasion, the Minister said the Telangana government was promoting responsible eco-tourism in the State. Under this initiative, more eco-tourism projects would be developed near forest areas and tiger reserves, he said.

As per the All-India Census of Tiger-2018, the tiger population was estimated to be 12 in ATR as against a total of 26 in the entire Telangana. These tigers are found mostly in Farhabad plateau of Amrabad division. Tigers move freely from ATR to NSTR (Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve) and vice versa, forming a large landscape, with connectivity up to Sheshachalam Hills.

In the recent AITE-2022, an approximate number of 21 tigers are recorded in the Phase-III monitoring through camera traps.