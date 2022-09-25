Timely response by locals save three lives in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Khammam: Timely response by locals saved the lives of a married woman and her children, who allegedly attempted to jump into the Palair reservoir to die by suicide on Sunday.

It was said that the woman, Sheikh Noorjahan Begum of Chervu Madharam village of Nelakondapally mandal, came to the reservoir along with her two children to end their lives due to family issues. The local youth, who spotted them attempting to jump into the reservoir, rushed to the spot and stopped them before shifting them to a safer spot.

Also Read 16 ULBs from Telangana bag Swachh Survekshan awards

On being alerted by the locals, police also reached the spot and counselled the woman. Her relatives were also called in, after which the woman and the children were handed over to them.