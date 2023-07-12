Tourism Minister inspects development works at Jogulamba temple

The authorities have been ordered to expedite the works of setting up parks, landscaping, and developing the Tungabhadra Ghat and kept ready for inauguration in August.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:28 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

File Photo

Jogulamba Gadwal: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud inspected the infrastructure development works under progress at the historic Jogulamba temple, Alampur on Wednesday.

The Tourism department is constructing food courts, food distribution centre (Annadanam sathram), toilet blocks, banquet hall, canteen, 21 guest rooms, temple illumination and multipurpose building for the convenience of devotees at the temple. All these works are being taken up at a cost of Rs.50 crore.

District Collector Vallur Kranti, TSTDC Chairman Gellu Srinivas and others were present.