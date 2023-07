Traffic restrictions imposed in view of Bonalu celebration at Lal Darwaza

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: In view of Simha Vaahini Sri Mahankali bonalu celebrations at Lal Darwaza on July 16 and 17, certain traffic restrictions will be in place at Falaknuma, Charminar, Mirchowk and Bahadurpura in the old city.

Traffic congestion points:

*Enginebowli – Falaknuma – Aliyabad, Shamsheergunj ‘T’ junction –Goshala, Tadban – Goshala Misrigunj, Khilwath – Engine Bowli –Jahanuma – Nagulchinta –Lal Darwaza Temple – Nehru Mode – Gowlipura – Mirchowk – Hari Bowli.

*Pancha Mohalla – Volga Hotel – Misrigunj – Rajanna Bowli – Ramaswamy gunj -Kandikalgate – Old Chatrinaka PS “Y” junction – Gowlipura –Nehru statue – Nagulchinta junction.

*Uppuguda – Chatrinaka – Gowlipura – Mohammed Shukoor mosque – Balraj Jewelers point – Moghalpura PS – VN Reddy Nagar Kaman – Uppuguda Janda.

*Fateh Darwaza – Himmatpura ‘X’ road – Eitbar chowk – Gandhi Statue – Sri Ram Nagar colony – CIB Quarters – Sultan Shahi – Lalitha Bagh – Moghalpura – Qazipura – Meer-ka-Daira – Hari Bowli ‘X’ road – Moghalpura water tank – Bibi Bazar.

*Bhavani Nagar – Mirjumla Talab – Bibi Bazar ‘X’ road – Miralam Mandi road – Sardar Mahal – Chowk Maidan Khan – Arman Hotel – Sri Gayatri Collage and Alijha Kotla.

*Yakutpura – Gulzar House – Eitbar Chowk – Mir Alam Mandi – Purani Haveli – Tipu Khana Masjid – Chatta Bazar – Lakkad Kote – APAT Junctions – Dar-ul-Shifa.

*Chaderghat – Noorkhan Bazar – S.J Rotary – Shivaji Bridge – Salarjung Museum road – Purani Haveli road – Shivaji Bridge – Chadarghat – Khilwath road – Laad Bazar – Khilwat playground.

*Bandi-ke-adda – Ghansi Bazaar – Gulzar Houz – Mitte-Ka-Sher – Chelapura – Puranapul – Goodwill Hotel – Moosabowli – Nayapul – Muslimjung Bridge – Bhoolaxmi Temple- Begum Bazar- Chatri.

Gowliguda – Siddiamber Bazar – Afzalgunj – Osmania General Hospital – Shivaji Bridge – Madina ‘X’ road – Charminar bus terminal – Himmatpura – Nagulchinta – Aliabad.

Parking points:

*Devi Plywood, Shalibanda, Alka theatre, Arya Vyshya Mandir, Sudha Theater lane, Alka Theatre, VDP School ground ,Mithra Sports Club

* Apsara Menaka Talkies , Sree Venkateswaa Temple , Laxmi Nagar -Saraswathi Vidyanikethan, Govt. Jr. College, Falaknuma , Phoolbagh Chaman, Charminar Bus Terminal.

Meanwhile, the police said RTC buses and heavy vehicles will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapul and stopped at old CBS, Afzalgunj, Dar-ul-shifa ‘X’ road, Chatrinaka and Engine Bowli and will take alternate routes open to them.