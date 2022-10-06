Traffic restrictions in Rachakonda for Durga idols immersion

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

(Representational image) The police advised the people to avoid the routes and take alternate routes.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police issued advisory in view of immersion of Durga idols at various places. There will be moderate traffic in certain areas from 6 pm on Thursday till completion of the immersion process.

Vehicles are not allowed on Saroornagar Tank bund and will have to take alternative routes. Traffic from Shiva Ganga theatre towards Kharmanghat cross roads is advised go through P&T Colony and Sharada theatre route and vehicles from Saroornagar bus stand towards Shiva Ganga theater and Saidabad can go through VM Home route via HUDA junction.

Moderate traffic congestion is expected at Sagar Road, Manda Mallamma junction and Abdullapurmet junction and those going to RGI airport are suggested to take alternative route to reach airport.

Motorists were advised to avoid Uppal to Ramanthapur road and Vishal Mart to Uppal. Traffic on Warangal Highway towards Uppal junction is suggested to take left turn into HMDA Uppal Bhagayath and take U turn at Nagole bridge and proceed towards Secunderabad via Uppal Metro-Habsiguda junction-Tarnaka. Traffic from ECIL Road via Nacharam, Mallapur Road towards Uppal junction can go via NFC, Manikchand Chowrastha, Boduppal, Pirzadiguda and Uppal.

Heavy vehicles and RTC buses from Vinayaknagar and Anandbagh will not be allowed towards Safilguda. Motorists are suggested to proceed through Utham Nagar, R.K. Puram, AOC, Neredmet and Vinayaknagar, Santhoshimatha temple route.

Diversions:

Traffic from Neredmet will not be allowed towards Safilguda and those intending to go towards Anandbagh may take the route via Santhoshimatha temple, East Anandbagh. Traffic from Anandbagh will not be allowed towards Safilguda and those going towards Neredmet may take the route via Utham Nagar, AOC, Neredmet route.

Heavy vehicles and RTC buses coming from Sainikpuri, Dammaiguda crossroad, Radhika X Road and ECIL cross road will not be allowed towards Kapra Lake. Heavy vehicles from Sainikpuri will not be allowed towards ECIL cross road and diverted towards RK Puram and those intending to go towards ECIL cross road may take the route via RK Puram- AOC area.

Dammaiguda cross road – General traffic from Dammaiguda cross road will not be allowed towards Radhika road and will be diverted towards Nagaram. Vehicles towards Radhika cross road may take the route via Dammaiguda road-Nagaram- Chakripuram-Kushaiguda-ECIL crossroad.

Radhika crossroad: Traffic from Moulali will not be allowed towards Radhika crossroad and diverted towards New Kapra Municipal Office and those going towards Radhika crossroad may take the route via New Kapra Municipal office Road- ECIL crossroad.

Similarly, heavy vehicles from Kushaiguda will not be allowed towards Sainikpuri and will be diverted towards Lalapet and motorists towards Sainikpuri may take the route via ECIL cross road-Ramadevi-HB Colony-ZTC.