Traffic snarls in Hyderabad set to ease

GHMC to complete 10 projects under SRDP involving an expenditure of Rs 1,158 cr by next financial year

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: The mid and long-term strategies adopted by the State government to address the issue of traffic chaos on the city roads are all set to yield more results in the matter of a few months.

While road infrastructure works in the form of flyovers, Road-under-Bridges and Road-over-Bridges set up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) in the last couple of years have started to give results in providing comfortable driving for road users and also reducing the commuting time, more improvements are on the cards in the year 2022.

The lasting solutions in solving traffic snarls can be attributed to the decision taken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), i.e, completing 10 projects being built under the SRDP at an estimated cost of Rs.1,158 crore by the next financial year. “The project cost has been revised and a deadline of April 2022 has been set to complete the 10 projects,” said a GHMC official.

Among the 10 SRDP works, four are located in the Central Business District and the IT corridor and three are being built in the southern parts of the city. The remaining two are in the east and one is underway in the northern part of the city.

While the Shaikpet flyover will help traffic heading to the IT corridor from Tolichowki, the Kothaguda grade separator will ease traffic at Kondapur RTA office and the traffic coming from Hafeezpet and heading towards Gachibowli.

Similarly the Road over Bridge in Kaithalapur will decrease congestion on the Madhapur Road heading towards Ayyappa Society. Meanwhile, the second steel bridge being built in Panjagutta will reduce congestion on the road connecting Nagarjuna Circle and Banjara Hills Road Number 3.

The civic body officials said that the three projects in GHMC Charminar zone – flyovers at Owaisi Hospital junction and Bahadurpura junction and the extension of a grade separator at Chandrayangutta will resolve the long pending commuting issues in the old city.

“Apart from locals, the flyover at Owaisi Hospital junction is useful for people heading towards the airport. The Bahadurpura flyover will decongest traffic at the busy Bahadurpura junction and the Chandrayangutta grade separator will ease traffic at the Kandikal gate as well at Midhani crossroad,” said Dattu Panth, GHMC superintending engineer, Projects Wing – Charminar Zone.

The two projects in the eastern part of the city- LB Nagar RHS underpass and Bairamalguda LHS flyover will ease traffic at LB junction and the network of roads connecting to it. Another key project taken up under SRDP, i.e, the Road under Bridge in Tukaram Gate, Secunderabad when ready will ease traffic in Lallaguda and Addagutta.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .