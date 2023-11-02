Train services restored to Palasa, Rayagada

The Commissioner of Railway Safety was conducting an inquiry into the train accident, which continued on the second day.

Published Date - 08:01 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

The collision between Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger and Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger near Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa mandal.

Visakhapatnam: The train services to Palasa and Rayagada were resumed swiftly after the train accident.

Waltair Division resumed train service Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train on Wednesday and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train on Thursday with the initiative of Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, who decided to run the trains with available stock to provide a comfortable journey to daily commuters, employees, students and others.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi, the Commissioner of Railway Safety was conducting an inquiry into the train accident, which continued on the second day. A two-minute silence was observed to condole the deceased in the train accident, and prayers were offered for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families.

