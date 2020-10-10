Training module on women safety held in Hyderabad

The session was presented by V Padmavathi from Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust on Child Rights. About 100 participants attended the session

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Hyderabad: The third session of Margadarshak training module on women safety and child rights was organised by the Rachakonda police on Saturday. Chaired by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, the session covered aspects of support operations of Sakhi centre to women and child victims by providing them emergency rescue services, initial shelter, first aid, medical support, psychological and legal counselling.

The session was presented by V Padmavathi from Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust on Child Rights. About 100 participants attended the session.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .