Trains cancelled due to restoration works at Bahanga Bazar station

The Secunderabad – Shalimar (12774) and Shalimar – Secunderabad (12773) trains have been cancelled on June 27 and 28 respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Due to restoration works at Bahanga Bazar station of Kharagpur – Bhadrak section, the Secunderabad – Shalimar (12774) and Shalimar – Secunderabad (12773) trains have been cancelled on June 27 and 28 respectively.

Railway officials requested citizens to make note of the change and plan their travel accordingly.

