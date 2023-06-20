Trains Cancelled due to safety works in Kharagpur Division

A number of trains continue to be cancelled due to the safety works in the Kharagpur Division. Check the details below.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Visakhapatnam: A number of trains continue to be cancelled due to the safety works in the Kharagpur Division.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, A.K. Tripathi, among the cancelled trains are Puducherry-Howrah express leaving Puducherry on June 21, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar o­n June 21, Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express leaving Hyderabad o­n June 21, Visakhapatnam– Shalimar Superfast Express leaving Visakhapatnam on June 21, Shalimar- Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar on June 21, MGR Chennai Central- Santragachi Express leaving MGR Chennai Central on June 22, MGR Chennai Central- Shalimar Express leaving MGR Chennai Central on June 21, Howrah-Sri Satya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam express leaving Howrah on June 21, Tambaram-Santragachi express leaving Tambaram on June 21, Shalimar-Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar on June 21 and the Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal- Howrah Express leaving Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal on June 22.