Transforming Education: The journey of MPPS Thunikikhalsa

Eight years ago, the school embarked on a new path by introducing English-medium education, a significant step towards providing quality education to local children. What followed was a series of positive changes that left a lasting impact

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:23 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Siddipet: In a heartwarming tale of collaboration and dedication, the Mandal Parishad Primary School, Thunikikhalsa in Wargal mandal has achieved significant milestones over the last eight years. Courtesy the support of Cortiva International Seeds Company, Piramal group and the Farmer’s First Foundation (FFF), this school has undergone major transformation, impacting the lives of its students and the community at large.

Eight years ago, the school embarked on a new path by introducing English-medium education, a significant step towards providing quality education to local children. What followed was a series of positive changes that left a lasting impact.

Cortiva, recognising the potential for change and growth, generously stepped in to support the school. Their contributions, including essential amenities like projectors, staff and student infrastructure like desks, chairs, tables, whiteboards, boys and girls bathrooms also provided and running water facilities, have transformed the learning environment. The vibrant paintings on the school’s walls, both inside and out, have not only added colour to the surroundings but also inspired creativity among the students. The work was worth Rs.6 lakh.

The FFF, a trusted farmer-oriented trust, extended a helping hand by providing sports uniforms, blankets and more. These essentials have not only enhanced the students’ comfort but have also encouraged their active participation in extracurricular activities. The Piramal Group donated school bags, and shoes, ties and belts.

One cannot overlook the dedicated team of educators, led by Headmaster P Nagaraju, along with teachers Puli Raju, V Manjula, Ch Vimala, and A Shireesha. Their relentless commitment to the development of the school and the well-being of its students has been commendable. Particularly noteworthy is the role of Puli Raju, whose unwavering dedication has played a pivotal role in the school’s success.

The collective efforts has resulted in a significant increase in the school’s enrollment, from 135 to 180 students during the eight years. This growth reflects the community’s growing trust in the school and its ability to provide quality education.

Speaking to Telangana Today, MD Sidrajaha, a 5th-class student in the school, has said that her school has better facilities than most of the private schools in the locality. She could understand lessons better now as teachers were presenting lessons on screens using projectors, she said.