Trees paint Hyderabad in shades of pink

The blossoming pink trumpet flowers enhance beauty of Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 26 March 2024, 09:49 PM

Social media platforms are abuzz with stunning images and videos capturing the beauty of these blossoms. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is currently draped in a serene shade of pink, thanks to the blossoming ‘pink trumpet’ trees that have graced its streets and parks. From the bustling thoroughfares to the serene public spaces, the city is now bathed in the delicate hues of these enchanting trees, creating a captivating spectacle for residents and visitors alike.

Planted nearly two decades ago, these pink trumpet trees have become a beloved fixture in Hyderabad’s landscape, particularly as summer approaches. Their delicate pink and yellow flowers create an eye-catching view that has captivated the hearts of residents and visitors alike.

Residents have been buzzing with excitement as they witness the once-in-ayear spectacle, with many taking to social media platforms to share their awe-inspiring encounters. Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter feeds are flooded with captivating photos and videos capturing the enchanting allure of the cherry blossoms taken in various corners of the city.

“I see these pink blossoms everywhere around the city, and the city looks simply breathtaking. The sight of this is similar to cherry blossoms in full bloom and it has brought a sense of tranquillity in our bustling city,” said Nandini Sharma, a resident who gets a sight of the pink trumpet in Gachibowli. As spring unfolds its vibrant hues, Hyderabadis are seizing the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature.

From strolling through the lush gardens of parks to picnicking under the canopy of blooming pink trumpet trees, citizens are savouring every moment of this ephemeral display. “The phenomenon has not gone unnoticed, social media platforms are abuzz with stunning images and videos capturing the beauty of these blossoms. People from different places of the city are creating reels and photos, and posting them on social media,” adds another resident, Divyesh Verma.

The pink trumpet tree, scientifically known as Tabebuia rosea, hails from the neotropical regions of southern America. Featuring trumpet-shaped flowers, it grows as a small to medium-sized tree, reaching heights of 20-40 feet. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this tree is prized for its medicinal properties. Its inner bark is utilised in traditional medicine to address intestinal parasites, malaria, and uterine cancer.

Decoctions of various parts of the tree are recommended for treating fevers, discomfort, and other health conditions. From the RGIA Airport Road to People’s Plaza, the enchanting beauty of these blossoming trees graces various areas of the city. Whether leisurely strolling through City Centre Mall or amidst the surroundings of the Secretariat, one cannot help but pause and appreciate the beauty of these blooming trees.