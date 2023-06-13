TREI-RB: Edit option to be available from tomorrow

TREI - RB provided the edit option to candidates who submitted online applications for recruitment to various positions

Published Date - 08:40 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI – RB) on Tuesday provided the edit option to candidates who submitted online applications for recruitment to various positions. The facility is available on the website http://www.treirb.telangana.gov.in/.

Candidates who applied for posts of Junior Lecturer/Physical Director/ Librarian in junior colleges and Post Graduate Teacher can use the edit facility from June 14 to 19.

Similarly, the edit option for the posts of Lecturer/Physical Director/ Librarian in degree colleges, Librarian and Physical Director in schools, Drawing Teachers/Art Teacher, Craft Instructors/Craft Teacher and Music Teacher will be available from June 20 to 24. Applicants of the Trained Graduate Teacher posts can use the edit option from June 25 to 30.

TREI-RB Convener Dr. Mallaiah Battu said an edit option was being given to candidates to correct their wrongly entered data in the application form. This facility would be considered strictly for one-time only and candidates should show utmost care while using the option as this data would be considered up to final selection, he said, adding that applicants should note that no further corrections would be permitted again.

