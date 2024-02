| Trending News Today Kcr In Telangana Assembly Nara Lokesh In Srisailam Revanth Reddy Promises

Trending News Today: KCR in Telangana Assembly, Nara Lokesh in Srisailam, Revanth Reddy Promises

Check out today's trending news here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 03:00 PM

Today’s Trending News includes Nara Lokesh visiting Srisailam, KCR sworn in as MLA in Telangana assembly, and CM Revanth Reddy promising about government jobs.