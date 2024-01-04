Tribal Games and Sports Meet kicked off in Kothagudem

On the first day volleyball, kabaddi, kho kho, archery and athletics events were conducted for boys and girls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

4th State Level Tribal Games and Sports Meet got underway at Kinnerasani Ahram Sports School in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Kothagudem: The 4th State Level Tribal Games and Sports Meet-2024 got underway in a festive atmosphere at Ahram Sports School at Kinnerasani of Paloncha mandal in the district on Thursday.

As many as 2000 athletes from four ITDAs in the State were taking part in the three-day event. Aswaraopet and Wyra MLAs Jare Adinarayana and Malothu Ramdasu Naik, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer Prateek Jain launched the sports meet.

Also Read Telangana’s Vritti clinches gold in National School Games Swimming Championship

On the first day volleyball, kabaddi, kho kho, archery and athletics events were conducted for boys and girls. The students of Tribal Ashram Schools presented colourful cultural events marking the sports meet’s inauguration.

ITDA PO Jain informed that special committees were formed for the successful conduct of the sports meet. Arrangements for accommodation of the sportspersons and coaches were made and they were provided blankets, jamkhanas and prepared a special menu for them, he said.