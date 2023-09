Tribal woman dies of snake bite in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:02 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A tribal woman, Podem Jyoti (25) died of snakebite in Krantipuram of Cherla mandal in the district on Friday.

The incident occurred when she was sleeping in the house an Indian krait snake bit the woman in the morning. As her condition was critical her relatives rushed her to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital from Cherla CHC for treatment. But she died on the way to the hospital.

