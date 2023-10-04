‘Tribunal tasked with Krishna water distribution should have a time limit’

M Shyam Prasad Reddy, president, Telangana Retired Engineers Association, and Tanneru Venkatesham, general secretary, requested the Centre, to ensure that the terms of reference of the Tribunal tasked with the distribution of Krishna waters between the States of Telangana and AP should have a specific time limit

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: M Shyam Prasad Reddy, president, Telangana Retired Engineers Association, and Tanneru Venkatesham, general secretary, on Wednesday requested the Centre, to ensure that the terms of reference of the Tribunal tasked with the distribution of Krishna waters between the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should have a specific time limit. Otherwise the objective of setting up of the Tribunal would not be served.

The current Brijesh Kumar Tribunal-2, has been running for almost 10 years now. But it is not sure how long it will take to give its final verdict.

Since there is no definite time limit, one cannot be sure of the time it was likely to take to resolve the issue. “We request the central government to set a precise time limit in the terms of reference for tribunal to deliver its judgment. We welcome the decision of the Central Government’, they said.

