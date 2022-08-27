TRS govt diverting Central funds: JP Nadda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:16 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Hyderabad: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday accused the TRS government of diverting the funds given by the Central government instead of utilising them for the welfare of the people.

He exuded confidence that the people in Telangana would support the BJP in the next elections.

Participating in a public meeting organised by the BJP State unit at Hanamkonda Arts College to mark the culmination of the third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of the party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said the main objective of the yatra was to glow light in Telangana since the ruling TRS party has pushed the State into darkness.

Beginning his speech in Telugu, Nadda described the State government as anti-people. He flayed the State government for creating obstacles to the smooth conduct of yatra and imposing restrictions to organize the meeting at the Arts College stating that Section 144 CrPc was imposed in Warangal.

“When I came to attend a meeting after completion of the second phase of the yatra, Sanjay was arrested,” he said, seeking to know why the State government was creating obstacles. The Central government sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 377 crore after massive floods hit 12 districts in Telangana.

Nadda said the Centre announced Rs.3,098 crore under Jal Jeevan scheme. But, the State government has taken only Rs 200 crore. Though the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated funds for the development of Telangana, the State government diverted them and blamed the Centre.

Stating that he felt lucky to visit Orugallu, the BJP national president stated that Sanjay did padayatra to enlighten the people of the State and added that the padayatra undertaken in three phases was successful. Nadda earlier visited Sri Bhadrakali temple in Warangal and took blessings of the Goddess.

Since he was supposed to meet several prominent persons at Novotel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad after the public meeting at the Arts College, Nadda concluded his speech within a few minutes and left for the hotel.