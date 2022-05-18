TRS, JAC criticize Centre over closure of Adilabad CCI

Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Members of a JAC visit the CCI unit in Adilabad on Wednesday

Adilabad: Led by municipal chairman Jogu Premender, activists of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party staged a rasta roko demanding cancellation of inviting tenders to assess the value of machinery of Cement Corporation of India’s (CCI) Adilabad unit here on Wednesday.

Premender lashed out at the Centre for selling the cement manufacturer as a scrap shattering dreams of the employees. He said that it was trying to either privatize public-sector undertakings or to disposing them of. He stated that the employees who were pinning hopes on revival of the unit for over two decades were shocked over the decision of the union government.

He demanded that the Centre cancel the tendering process and reopen the unit at the earliest, considering the future of the employees and resources available for operating the manufacturing unit. He added that the backward Adilabad district would regain its glory if the unit was restarted and around 5,000 families would be able to find both direct and indirect employment.

In the meantime, a joint action committee formed for revival of CCI visited the plant and termed the union government’s decision to sell the unit as scrap as undemocratic. Darshanala Mallesh, convener and Vijjagiri Narayana, co-convener of the committee ridiculed that Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu presented a gift to the public by way of selling the unit as a scrap for electing him.

“The BJP party, which promised to create two crore jobs if voted to power, was collapsing a cement manufacturer, resulting in loss of jobs to employees. It will face consequences for its act. Leaders of the outfit will have no place in the history of Adilabad district for being selfish. Even as the State government was ready to give an aide of Rs 2,000 crore, the Centre unilaterally invited tenders,” they charged.

Leaders of the committee Aravind, Dattatri, Eshwar, Jagan, Kiran and Vittal were present.

