TRS, MIM MLCs hail budget, BJP calls it ‘jugglery of figures’

Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: Legislative Council members hailed the budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao as welfare and development oriented budget and welcomed the allocations made to different sectors.

TRS MLC MS Prabhakar said that despite the Covid pandemic impact, the State Government has accorded top priority to welfare and development programmes and made financial allocations accordingly.

MIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri said the Covid pandemic has cast an adverse impact on the State finances. Yet, the Telangana government proposed a budget, which is striving to ensure development of all sections.

MLC K Janardhan Reddy said the allocations made in the budget were aimed at working permanent solutions for different issues and is promising. Compared the situation prevailed in 2014, the agricultural sector was prospering now and the State government is continuing its priority to farmers and their welfare.

BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao said the State government should desist from blaming the Central government in terms of financial allocations and support.

Tax devolution to States may have got delayed due to the pandemic but the Centre would deliver the rightful share to all the States. The Telangana Budget was jugglery of figures, he said.

“We will extend all support to the State government in terms of getting projects and funds from the Centre,” said Ramachander Rao. TRS MLC B Dayanand Gupta and others also hailed the budget.

