Truck catches fire on NH-65, goods worth Rs 1 crore reduced to ashes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:33 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

DCM truck caught fire on National Highway No. 65 at Damdumalkapur of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Tuesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: A DCM truck, which was carrying parcels of an online store, was gutted in fire on National Highway-65 at Dandumalkapur of Choutuppal mandal in the district on early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, a DCM truck, which was going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad, was caught fire when it reached Dandumalkapur.

The driver has abandoned the vehicle after noticing that the vehicle was caught fire. Upon receiving an emergency call, a fire tender was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. No one was injured in the incident.

However, goods estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore were reduced to ashes in the incident. It is suspected that a spark in the vehicle battery might have resulted in the fire accident. However, the police initiated an investigation into the incident.