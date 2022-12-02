Truck runs over seven-year-old boy in Hyderabad

The child Ruthvik and his elder brother Abhilash were accompanied by their paternal grandmother Yadamma to the request stop in the village, where all the children were waiting for the school bus.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:24 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy died and his grandmother was injured after a truck, allegedly driven in a rash manner, ran into a group of school children waiting for their school bus at Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on Friday.

Police said the truck driver, who was driving at high speed, lost control of the steering wheel and first crashed into the tree on the roadside and then ran over the group of children and their family members.

While Ruthvik suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot, Yadamma escaped with minor injuries. Others were unhurt.

The Chevella police are investigating.