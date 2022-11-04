| Try Out These Recipes With Chia Seeds Which Have Amazing Health Benefits

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Despite the small size, chia seeds are full of nutrients, as they contain omega-3 fatty acids, iron, antioxidants, and calcium.

Chia seeds help meet one’s dietary requirement for fibre, a diet with adequate fibre helps prevent constipation and keeps the digestive tract healthy.

The fibre and protein in chia seeds help people feel fuller for longer which benefits those trying to lose weight, they can improve appetite control in a couple of different ways.

Consuming chia seeds may help with blood sugar regulation and decrease the chances of heart disease.

Chia seeds are flavorless, making them easy to add to many foods and recipes. When introduced to liquid, chia seeds plump up several times their size and form a gelatinous coating.

Here are a few recipes to include chia seeds in your diet:

Chia water:

One of the easiest ways to include chia seeds in your diet is to add them to water. Add 2 teaspoons of chia seeds to one glass of water and a few drops of lemon juice.

Chia pudding:

Mix together milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, and vanilla, and leave at room temperature for about 10 minutes. Cover and refrigerate overnight or for 6 hours, the pudding should be thick and creamy. Enjoy it with your favourite toppings.

Chia seeds jam:

Add about 2 cups of fruit to a saucepan over medium heat, let it warm up, and mash the fruit until it reaches your desired consistency. Then sprinkle in 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, and give them a good stir until combined. Remove from heat, and the jam will start to thicken quickly as it cools and will be ready to have.

Blueberry banana chia seeds smoothie:

In a small bowl, add chia seeds and half-a-cup of milk. Give it a good whisk, until combined, cover, and refrigerate for about 10 minutes. Blend bananas and 1 cup of milk until smooth, then add blueberries and the chia seed mixture and blend.