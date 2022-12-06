TS-bPASS invites applications for various positions, details here

Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) is inviting applications for various positions from eligible candidates. This is a great opportunity for job aspirants who want to work with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:43 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Applications are invited for DevOps Engineer, Software Developer, Front End Developer, System Administrator, and Architect posts. The last date to submit the applications is December 15.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana, took to Twitter to share the news on the official handle of TS-bPASS.

Interested candidates can check the vacancies and eligibility criteria by visiting the National Institute of Urban Management’s career page (https://nium.org.in/careers/).

TS-bPASS, launched in September 2020 by the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, is a single window clearance system for obtaining various NOCs and approval through self-certification (online) to ensure transparency and speedy approval of layouts in a time-bound manner.