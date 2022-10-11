TS EAMCET second phase counselling begins

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:53 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: As many as 22,820 engineering seats including 16,776 seats in Computer Science and IT related courses are available for admissions in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 second phase counselling.

The counselling commenced on Tuesday and 3,374 candidates paid the processing and booked a slot for certificate verification. The last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking is Wednesday.

Certificate verification is scheduled for Wednesday and web options can be exercised on Wednesday and Thursday, while provisional seat allotment is on October 16.