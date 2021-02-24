TS govt committed to tribal welfare: Gutha

He reminded that the State government has converted thandas into grama panchayats, which has developed facilities in tribal residing areas

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday said that tribal should follow the 22 principles laid down by Sant Sevalal.

Participating in 282nd jayanthi of Sant Sevalal Maharaj at Banjara Bhavan in Devarakonda in the district, Sukender Reddy said tribals should follow the principles of Sant Sevalal including protection of forests and environment, lead a life with dignity, respect women and provide food to the hungry and help the needy. Tribals should follow the way shown by Sevalal for a meaningful life, he said.

Pointing out that the State government was committed to the welfare of tribals and development of thandas through upgradation into gram panchayats, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned funds for celebration of Sevalal maharaj jayanthi. The State government has passed a resolution for 12 per cent reservation to tribal and sent the resolution to the Centre. The BJP leaders from the State should convince their government at the Centre on 12 per cent quota to tribal, if they were sincere about the welfare of the tribals.

He reminded that the State government has converted thandas into grama panchayats, which has developed facilities in tribal residing areas. The State government has accorded top priority to provide educational facilities to tribal students, he said.

Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar, Devarakonda Municipal Chairman A Narsimha and tribal ZPTCs and MPTCs were also attended the programme.

