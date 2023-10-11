TS ICET 2023: Special phase counselling schedule released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 special phase counselling schedule for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes released on Wednesday with the registration on the website https://tsicet.nic.in/ is on October 15.

Certificate verification for registered candidates is on October 16 and they can exercise web options on October 16 and 17.

The provisional seat allotment will be made on or before October 20 and candidates who received seat allotment order should pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between October 20 and 29, and report at the allotted college between October 30 and 31. Guidelines for spot admissions in private unaided colleges will be hosted on the website on October 30.