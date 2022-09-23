TS PECET 2022 results on September 24

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 results will be released on Saturday at 3.30 pm.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Chairman Prof. R Limbadri along with Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor and TS PECET 2022 Chairman Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy will announce the results at the office of TSCHE here. After the results are announced, candidates can check the same on the website https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/.

The TS PECET is conducted for admissions to two-year BPEd and DPEd courses offered by the colleges in the State.