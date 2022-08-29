TSBIE to declare second year inter advanced supplementary results on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:11 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare results of candidates who have appeared for second year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, August-2022 (General/Vocational courses) at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

The results of the second year are being declared in order to facilitate these students for EAMCET counselling, Secretary, TS BIE, Syed Omer Jaleel on Monday said. After declaration of the results, for convenience of students, parents and general public, the marks secured by the candidates will be made available on websites https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in

