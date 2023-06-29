TSICET-2023 results declared; Nukala Sarankumar secures first rank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hanamkonda: The results of TSICET-2023 were announced here on Thursday by Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman, Prof R Limbadri along with KU VC Prof Thatikonda Ramesh at the Kakatiya University.

Nukala Sarankumar emerged as the topper, securing the first rank in TSICET-2023. Sai Naveen and Raviteja secured the second and third ranks respectively.

The TSCHE had entrusted KU with the responsibility of conducting the TSICET-2023 for admissions into MBA/MCA courses for the academic year 2023-24 in Telangana. The notification was released on February 28, and the registration and submission of online applications began on March 6, Prof Limbadri said.

A total of 70,900 candidates appeared for the examination, comprising 34,396 male candidates, 36,503 female candidates, and one transgender candidate on May 26 and 27. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 61,092 candidates (86.17 per cent) successfully qualified for the examination. Among the qualified candidates, 29,618 were male (86.11 per cent ), 31,473 were female (86.22 per cent), and one transgender candidate. Among the qualifiers, 57,711 candidates belonged to the local category, while 3,381 candidates belonged to the non-local category.

Further details are available on the official website, https://icet.tsche.ac.in