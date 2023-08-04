TSMC elections: Check voter list by August 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) is in the process of conducting elections to elect members to the council. In this regard, the Council has uploaded the provisional electoral rolls for the forthcoming TSMC election on their website.

All the IMA members of Telangana State Branch and associate doctors are requested to check for their names in the voters list. If your name is not reflecting in list or you have any objections regarding your membership you should report to TSMC through e-mail: telanganastatemedicalcouncil@gmail.com up to 5 pm on August 9. They can contact: 040-24657639 or call 7842707925.