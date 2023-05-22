TSPSC: AEE exam concludes peacefully in Telangana

Overall, 22, 173 candidates were allocated for the day 2 of the Civil Engineering subject out of which 18, 918 candidates had downloaded their hall tickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: The computer based recruitment test conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers for Civil Engineering subject for 1,180 vacancies concluded on Monday peacefully.

Out of the 18, 918 candidates who had downloaded the hall tickets for the examination, which was conducted in 83 centres located across 18 districts of Telangana, a total of 13, 946 (62.89 percent) were present in the morning session between 10 am and 12.30 pm while 13, 947 (62.90 percent) turned-up during the afternoon session between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.

Secretary, TSPSC said that at one centre at Bhavani Grace Technologies, Mallapur Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, it was noticed that as soon as the examination started in the morning session, a candidate was found with a mobile phone. “The phone was immediately seized and a malpractice case was registered with the police,” the TSPSC Secretary added.

