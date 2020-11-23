TSPSC issues CAS notification

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday invited applications from government employees working in the State for the award of senior scale/selection grade under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). A notification to this effect was issued.

Lecturers/physical directors/librarians working in Telangana State Government Polytechnic Colleges can apply. A detailed notification, application and other details were made available on the commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in. Last date to submit applications is December 14.

