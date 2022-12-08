TSPSC releases recruitment notification for 18 vacancies of Drugs Inspector

TSPSC released a general recruitment notification for 18 vacancies of Drugs Inspector in the Drugs Control Administration department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday released a general recruitment notification for 18 vacancies of Drugs Inspector in the Drugs Control Administration department.

Online applications can be submitted from December 16 to January 5, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply in the proforma application which will be made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The Commission has advised candidates to visit its website for further detailed notification and information.