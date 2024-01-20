TSPSC to get new Chairman, Members shortly; retired civil servants eye for posts

Aspirants eyeing the posts include retired IAS and IPS while a large number of senior professors are learnt to also have applied with the registrations concluding on January 18

20 January 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will shortly get a new Chairman and Members. The State government, which notified Chairman and Member positions, is learnt to have received over 600 applications.

Aspirants eyeing the posts include retired IAS and IPS while a large number of senior professors are learnt to also have applied with the registrations concluding on January 18. Following scrutiny, the general administration department will be sending the applications to the government. Selection process will be done either from applications received or through the search-cum- screening committee to be constituted by the government.

For the first time, applications have been called for eligible persons for appointment to TSPSC Chairman and member positions. The move comes following recent resignation of former TSPSC Chairman Dr. B Janardhan Reddy and members R Satyanarayana, Prof. B Linga Reddy, Karam Ravinder Reddy and Sumithra Anand Tanoba after a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Currently, one member Aruna Kumari is continuing as TSPSC member.

For issuance of recruitment notification, conducting the examination or postponing it, the Commission has the final authority. As the TSPSC became headless, the Group – II recruitment examination, which had been scheduled for January 6 and 7, has been postponed for the third time.

Earlier, the Group – II recruitment examination which initially was scheduled for August 29 and 30 was moved to November 2 and 3 following requests from the candidates. However, as the November dates clashed with the Legislative Assembly elections schedule, it was again rescheduled to January 6 and 7. Similarly, examination dates for recruitment to various posts including Group – III are yet to be announced.

The Group – II and other recruitment examinations might be scheduled in line with the job calendar that had been announced by the Congress party before coming into power.