TSRTC announces new bus passes for students preparing for competitive exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:37 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is leaving no stone unturned to help students prepare for the competitive exams. On Saturday, it introduced new bus passes for the students preparing for competitive exams.

Keeping in mind the unemployed youth travelling in buses to attend coaching classes for their preparation, the corporation has issued two new bus passes at a 20 per cent discount.

The two new passes named GBT-ordinary and GBT-metro express would be available at Rs 2,800 and Rs 3,200 respectively after the discount of 20 per cent.

According to TSRTC, the bus passes can be obtained from any bus pass counters in the twin cities from Saturday. The candidates applying for the pass are required to submit a copy of an Aadhaar card along with unemployment registration ID details or their coaching center ID card.

