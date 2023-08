TSRTC Employees Protest | Delay In TSRTC Merger Bill | Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Protesting against Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s delay in giving a nod to the TSRTC merger bill, members of various RTC unions and employees staged protests at various places across Hyderabad and TS.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:55 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: Protesting against Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s delay in giving a nod to the TSRTC merger bill, members of various RTC unions and employees staged protests at various places across Hyderabad and Telangana on Saturday.

Watch: