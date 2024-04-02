TSRTC to home-deliver Bhadradri ‘Talambralu’

With the support of the Telangana Endowment department, arrangements were being made to deliver the 'thalambralu' to the homes of the devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: Owing to last year’s huge response from devotees for the much revered ‘thalambralu’ of Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam held on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami at Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to deliver them to the devotees right at their door step, this year too.

With the support of the Telangana Endowment department, arrangements were being made to deliver the ‘thalambralu’ to the homes of the devotees. Devotees have to pay Rs.151 and register their details at nearby TSRTC Cargo parcel centers and the staff will home deliver the ‘thalambralu’ after the celestial wedding.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar launched the service and received the receipt for the first booking. Bhadradri Sri Sitarama’s Kalyana thalambralu are considered very special.

Millions of grains of rice, which are peeled with a sieve and used in the Kalyanam for many years as thalambralu. “Two years ago the management had decided to deliver these sacred ‘thalambralu’ to the homes of the devotees. This initiative has received good response and thousands of devotees are coming forward to order them,” Sajjanar said.

In 2022, about 89,000 devotees had booked the thalambralu, and last year as many as 1.17 lakh devotees have booked. Officials expect the number of bookings could still increase this year.

The RTC officials requested citizens and devotees who could not attend to the grand event to be organised in Bhadrachalam, to make use of its logistics services for booking the ‘thalambralu’.

The ‘thalambralu’ can be booked at all TSRTC cargo parcel counters across the State. Contact TSRTC Logistics Department phone numbers – 040-23450033 or 040-69440000 or 040-69440069.